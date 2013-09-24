* India Oct exports expected up 4 pct from Sept volumes

* Higher exports likely due to poor gasoline demand

* Premiums under pressure on ample supplies

By Seng Li Peng

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 India's October naphtha shipments are likely to reach 800,000 tonnes, the highest so far this year, as slower domestic demand prompts refiners to focus on exports, traders said on Tuesday.

The volumes are expected to be about 4 percent higher than September's two-month high of 770,000 tonnes, but the market is already well-supplied by cargoes streaming in from Europe and the Mediterranean.

The ample supplies will keep a tight lid on spot premiums. India has already sold nearly half of the expected October export volumes at premiums averaging about $25 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

That's slightly higher than the $22 average premiums in September but about a third of the record hit for Indian naphtha in March, when heavy refinery maintenance schedules faced off against petrochemical plants running full tilt.

"There are so many cargoes in the market that are not shown to the buyers yet," said a Southeast Asia-based trader. Prices may come under more pressure once the unsold barrels surface, the trader said.

Sellers still hope that the worst is over and that prices for October will at least hold above $20 a tonne.

"Indian premiums have been stable around the mid-$20s-a-tonne level. There are a lot of western supplies in the market but Formosa should come back from maintenance and CPC has a new cracker," said a Singapore-based trader, adding that premiums may not fall too sharply as a result of the returning demand.

Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp shut one of three naphtha crackers for maintenance this month. The unit will resume at end-October, while competitor CPC is about to restart its new 700,000-tonne-per-year cracker after shutting it down for a routine check.

LPG, POOR GASOLINE DEMAND

The continued availability of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at competitive prices despite upcoming winter demand and poor gasoline demand were freeing up naphtha stocks, adding to the surplus and hurting prices.

LPG can replace 5 to 15 percent of naphtha feedstock in some Asian crackers, while naphtha can be reformed into gasoline or used as a gasoline blendstock.

"Buyers delaying their LPG stockpiling activities for the upcoming winter could be a reason behind the availability of the gas feedstock," said another Singapore-based industry source.

Petrochemical makers in South Korea, Asia's top regional importer of naphtha, are still using LPG in their crackers, according to a trader in north Asia; while Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical, the single largest importer, is also replacing a small portion of naphtha with LPG.

Despite the shrinking premiums, Indian refiners will still likely need to push their naphtha exports to Asia as there are few domestic petrochemical units to soak up the supplies.

Traders said this could have led to Reliance Industries , which operates two giant refineries in India, selling more than 160,000 tonnes of naphtha for September, its highest volumes for a month so far this year.

Reliance is also like to keep its October naphtha exports at high levels, with 110,000 tonnes loading from Sikka already sold for next month.

Regular naphtha exporters Oil & Natural Gas Corp and its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery Petrochemical Corp are keeping their exports out of Hazira and New Mangalore steady at three cargoes each for the upcoming month. (Editing by Tom Hogue)