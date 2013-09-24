* India Oct exports expected up 4 pct from Sept volumes
* Higher exports likely due to poor gasoline demand
* Premiums under pressure on ample supplies
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 India's October naphtha
shipments are likely to reach 800,000 tonnes, the highest so far
this year, as slower domestic demand prompts refiners to focus
on exports, traders said on Tuesday.
The volumes are expected to be about 4 percent higher than
September's two-month high of 770,000 tonnes, but the market is
already well-supplied by cargoes streaming in from Europe and
the Mediterranean.
The ample supplies will keep a tight lid on spot premiums.
India has already sold nearly half of the expected October
export volumes at premiums averaging about $25 a tonne to Middle
East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
That's slightly higher than the $22 average premiums in
September but about a third of the record hit for Indian naphtha
in March, when heavy refinery maintenance schedules faced off
against petrochemical plants running full tilt.
"There are so many cargoes in the market that are not shown
to the buyers yet," said a Southeast Asia-based trader. Prices
may come under more pressure once the unsold barrels surface,
the trader said.
Sellers still hope that the worst is over and that prices
for October will at least hold above $20 a tonne.
"Indian premiums have been stable around the
mid-$20s-a-tonne level. There are a lot of western supplies in
the market but Formosa should come back from maintenance and CPC
has a new cracker," said a Singapore-based trader, adding that
premiums may not fall too sharply as a result of the returning
demand.
Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp shut one of
three naphtha crackers for maintenance this month. The unit will
resume at end-October, while competitor CPC is about to restart
its new 700,000-tonne-per-year cracker after shutting it down
for a routine check.
LPG, POOR GASOLINE DEMAND
The continued availability of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)
at competitive prices despite upcoming winter demand and poor
gasoline demand were freeing up naphtha stocks, adding to the
surplus and hurting prices.
LPG can replace 5 to 15 percent of naphtha feedstock in some
Asian crackers, while naphtha can be reformed into gasoline or
used as a gasoline blendstock.
"Buyers delaying their LPG stockpiling activities for the
upcoming winter could be a reason behind the availability of the
gas feedstock," said another Singapore-based industry source.
Petrochemical makers in South Korea, Asia's top regional
importer of naphtha, are still using LPG in their crackers,
according to a trader in north Asia; while Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical, the single largest importer, is also replacing a
small portion of naphtha with LPG.
Despite the shrinking premiums, Indian refiners will still
likely need to push their naphtha exports to Asia as there are
few domestic petrochemical units to soak up the supplies.
Traders said this could have led to Reliance Industries
, which operates two giant refineries in India, selling
more than 160,000 tonnes of naphtha for September, its highest
volumes for a month so far this year.
Reliance is also like to keep its October naphtha exports
at high levels, with 110,000 tonnes loading from Sikka already
sold for next month.
Regular naphtha exporters Oil & Natural Gas Corp
and its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery Petrochemical Corp
are keeping their exports out of Hazira and New
Mangalore steady at three cargoes each for the upcoming month.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)