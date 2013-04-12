SINGAPORE, April 12 India's Haldia Petrochemicals has bought 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for May lifting from Kuwait in a rare move as the petrochemical maker does not usually buy spot cargoes, traders said on Friday.

The full-range naphtha cargo from Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) is scheduled for May 19-20 loading and traders said Haldia Petrochemicals had paid around $35 a tonne premium to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for it.

It was unclear what prompted the Indian firm to buy the spot cargo as it has term agreements with Middle Eastern suppliers and also receives naphtha from Indian Oil Corp (IOC).

KPC had previously sold similar volumes of the full-range grade for late April loading to Vitol at premiums around the $35 a tonne level as well. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)