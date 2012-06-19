SINGAPORE, June 19 Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), India's newest refinery, has re-offered its first naphtha cargo for export after failing to sell it previously because of low bids, traders said on Tuesday.

The volumes offered this time were seen higher at about 14,000 tonnes for July 1-7 loading versus 8,000-10,000 tonnes for second-half June lifting previously, the traders said.

Results of the tender are expected to be known either on Wednesday or Thursday.

HMEL, a recently commissioned 180,000 barrels per day plant in northern Punjab state, is a joint venture of state-run Hindustan Petroleum and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Jane Baird)