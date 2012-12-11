SINGAPORE Dec 11 Indian Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) has offered 25,000-30,000 tonnes of naphtha for Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 loading from Mumbai, a tender traders said was unusual as it had just sold at least 15,000 tonnes for December loading.

The new refiner, a joint venture of state-run Hindustan Petroleum and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy, usually sells less than 20,000 tonnes in a single month, making December an exception.

Traders said HMEL had recently sold 15,000-20,000 tonnes for Dec. 13-17 loading to Total but the price level was not known.

It had also offered 16,000-18,000 tonnes for Dec. 5-10 loading but it was unclear if that cargo was sold although there was talk that Trafigura may have bought it, the traders said.

HMEL should be able to offer a medium-range vessel size cargo a month if its new 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant is running at high rates, the traders added.

HMEL made its first naphtha offer in June this year.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)