SINGAPORE Feb 22 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) is offering more March naphtha volumes from Mumbai in view of the strong market, traders said on Wednesday.

HPCL usually sells two cargoes out of Mumbai and one cargo from Vizag. With the new offers, the cargoes intended for exports next month from Mumbai stand at three.

The offers are for two 20,000-25,000-tonne cargoes, of which one is scheduled for March 12-14 loading, with the other for March 27-29 lifting through a tender which closes on Feb 24

It recently sold a Mumbai cargo for March 3-5 loading to Itochu at $25.10 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board basis and a cargo for March 1-3 loading from Vizag to Total at close to $41.00 a tonne.

"Sellers should be out in full-force to capitalise on the strong premiums now," said a Singapore-based trader.

Naphtha supplies have been tight recently due to limited Western exports to Asia and India having lowered February exports due to refinery and port maintenance. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)