SINGAPORE, July 17 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) sold 25,000-30,000 tonnes of August naphtha from Vizag port to Total after skipping July exports, traders said on Tuesday.

HPCL resumed exports from the port, on the southeast coast of India, as spot demand increased, helping it fetch around $26 a tonne premiums to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for the medium-range size cargo scheduled for Aug. 1-3 loading.

The premiums are about 13 to 18 percent higher compared to similar volumes sold for June 15-17 loading to Glencore previously at $22.00-$23.00 a tonne premium.

HPCL usually exports naphtha from Vizag and Mumbai ports.

It was unclear why the firm skipped exporting naphtha from Vizag this month, but traders said it could be due to refinery maintenance. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)