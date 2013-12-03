SINGAPORE Dec 3 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has resumed naphtha exports from Mumbai after skipping them for more than two months, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The state-owned refiner has sold 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for Dec. 17-19 loading from Mumbai to trading house Mercuria at premiums of about $18 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

HPCL was seen exporting a cargo out of Vizag for Oct. 1-3 loading to Total but exports from Mumbai were last seen in September when it sold a cargo to Unipec at premiums of $12 to $15.

Ongoing refinery maintenance in India, and HPCL having suffered a setback after a fire hit its Vizag refinery, have caused Indian exports to fall.

HPCL had partly shut its 166,000-barrel-per-day Vizag refinery in August after a fire in the cooling tower and it plans to restore full capacity in February 2014. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)