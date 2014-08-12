SINGAPORE Aug 12 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has sold naphtha for late August loading from Vizag at about $14 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, down by half compared to two recent sales, traders said on Tuesday.

HPCL has sold at least 20,000 tonnes for Aug. 26-28, with traders saying that the buyer could have been Socar although this could not be confirmed as both parties do not normally comment on their deals.

HPCL recently sold up to 30,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 6-8 loading from Vizag to Vitol and similar volumes to PetroChina for Aug. 12-13 loading from Mumbai at premiums in the high $20s a tonne level.

But the market has turned bearish due to ample supplies, causing spot prices on Aug. 7 to flip into a discount for the first time since October 2013, Reuters data showed.

Similarly, Kuwait Petroleum Corp's (KPC) sales premiums for September cargoes plunged. It had on Monday sold 50,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha scheduled for Sept. 20-30 loading sold at about $12 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

For most of this year, KPC's sales premiums were usually around $30 a tonne premium or above. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)