SINGAPORE, April 13 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will delay shipping 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to South Korea's top refiner, SK Energy, after it had to shut about two-thirds of its 150,000 barrels per day plant, traders said on Friday.

SK Energy had bought two April cargoes from MRPL previously, of which one cargo was to be shipped on April 14-16.

"The other cargo was unaffected as it already left the port in early April," said a trader. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)