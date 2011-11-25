SINGAPORE Nov 25 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Essar Oil sold a total of 70,000 tonnes of naphtha, in what is the first spot sale for Essar in three months as it had skipped exports due to refinery maintenance, traders said on Friday.

Essar sold the 35,000-tonne cargo for Dec. 9-11 loading from Vadinar at premiums of around $10.00-$11.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, possibly to Shell.

IOC on the other hand sold 35,000 tonnes for Dec. 9-11 loading from Dahej to Cargill at premiums just slightly below $15.00 a tonne to its own price formula on a FOB basis.

IOC's premiums were higher compared to a previous sale to Shell for a cargo lifting Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 from the same port at $12.50 a tonne.

However, market sentiment has been weak among end users due to weak petrochemical margins, although Chinese demand for plastics was seen slightly improving.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)