SINGAPORE Dec 27 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) sold a total of 100,000 tonnes of January naphtha from Dahej and Kandla, with the latter cargo fetching premiums that were more than double a previous sale, traders said on Tuesday.

IOC sold 30,000 tonnes of naphtha for Jan. 24-26 loading from Kandla to Total at premiums of about $15.00 a tonne to its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

This was more than double the $5.50-$6.50 it got from Itochu previously for a cargo lifting end-December from the same port.

IOC separately sold a 35,000-tonne cargo for Jan. 10-12 loading and another cargo of the same volume for Jan. 21-23, both to Marubeni at premiums over $20.00.

Naphtha sentiment was firming from Nov. 25, with cracks hitting a $113.53 premium on Friday, up from $56.45 a month ago as the Middle East reduces naphtha exports as more gas feedstock is channelled into heating to cater to colder weather. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sugita Katyal)