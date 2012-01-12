SINGAPORE Jan 12 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) sold a total of 100,000 tonnes naphtha for January-February lifting, with two of the three cargoes fetching premiums that were at least 40 percent higher than previous sales, traders said on Thursday.

IOC sold a 35,000-tonne cargo for Jan. 29-31 lifting from Chennai to Glencore at premiums of about $26.00 a tonne to its own formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, a 70 percent spike in sales premium compared to a cargo it sold to Marubeni previously for Dec. 18-20 lifting at $15.25.

It also sold 30,000 tonnes for Feb. 2-4 loading from Kandla to Total at premiums of $21.25 versus a previous sale also to Total for a cargo lifting Jan. 24-26 at $15.00.

Unipec bought IOC's Dahej cargo scheduled for Feb. 4-6 loading at nearly $23.80 a tonne. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)