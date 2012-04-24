SINGAPORE, April 24 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has cancelled a tender to sell naphtha, the second cancellation in about a week and at a time of firm demand and tight supplies, traders said on Tuesday.

IOC had originally offered 35,000-40,000 tonnes of naphtha for May 13-15 loading from Dahej, a port in the southwest coast of Gujarat, but cancelled that last Friday.

It was not immediately clear the cause of the cancellation.

IOC had in mid-April cancelled to sell 30,000 tonnes of naphtha for May 3-5 loading from Kandla port in west India.

This was at a time when India's MRPL had shut its 300,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery following water supply shortages.

Reliance on the other hand has cut exports for January-April below its monthly average of 180,000-200,000 tonnes due to a maintenance at its massive crude unit in February.

"The bull-run is well supported by the tight supply factor," said a trader. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)