SINGAPORE, June 29 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has
sold 30,000 tonnes of July naphtha from Kandla port to Unipec at
about $13.50 a tonne above its own price formula on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis, almost 48 percent lower than an early
June cargo sale, traders said on Friday.
Unipec bought the cargo for July 14-16 loading from Kandla
port on Wednesday. The last time IOC sold a cargo out of Kandla
port was for June 7-9 lifting, also to Unipec, but at a premium
of $26 a tonne.
But naphtha fundamentals appear to be stronger since the
start of this week, due to lower exports to Asia from Europe and
India.
IOC had also recently sold a 35,000-tonne cargo out of Dahej
for July 10-12 loading at premiums of $12.50 to Total.
