SINGAPORE, June 29 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has sold 30,000 tonnes of July naphtha from Kandla port to Unipec at about $13.50 a tonne above its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, almost 48 percent lower than an early June cargo sale, traders said on Friday.

Unipec bought the cargo for July 14-16 loading from Kandla port on Wednesday. The last time IOC sold a cargo out of Kandla port was for June 7-9 lifting, also to Unipec, but at a premium of $26 a tonne.

But naphtha fundamentals appear to be stronger since the start of this week, due to lower exports to Asia from Europe and India.

IOC had also recently sold a 35,000-tonne cargo out of Dahej for July 10-12 loading at premiums of $12.50 to Total. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)