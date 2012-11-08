SINGAPORE Nov 8 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Nov. 28-30 loading from Dahej at premiums of nearly $50 a tonne to its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, its highest so far this year, traders said on Thursday.

The buyer was STO Maldives, which rarely purchases naphtha and which bought its first naphtha cargo from Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Oct. 18, the traders added.

The deal could not be immediately verified from the company. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)