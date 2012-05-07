SINGAPORE May 7 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has re-issued a naphtha export tender to sell a 25,000-30,000-tonne cargo out of Kandla port, coming shortly after it cancelled a tender to sell two cargoes in smaller lots of 15,000-tonne each, traders said on Monday.

The state-owned refiner is now offering the cargo for May 19-21 loading in a tender closing on May 9.

In the last three weeks, IOC had cancelled three export tenders for May cargoes after a jetty in Kandla port located in West India was damaged by a collision.

This came at a time of low export volumes for May cargoes from India.

But India's June exports are seen higher as MRPL has restarted two of three crude units after production was disrupted by water shortages.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)