SINGAPORE Aug 28 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has offered 35,000-40,000 tonnes of naphtha for Sept. 18-20 loading from Dahej and it may have one more cargo for sale from Kandla, traders said on Tuesday.

The state-owned firm offered the Dahej cargo in a tender which closes on Aug. 30, with bids to stay valid until Aug. 31.

Tender results showed that between January and July this year, IOC has sold a total of about 800,000 tonnes of naphtha out of Kandla and Dahej, almost 32 percent less than the same period last year.

"IOC needs naphtha to feed its cracker as supply from its Panipat refinery alone is insufficient," said a trader.

IOC is India's biggest refiner, controlling about a third of the country's total 4.17 million barrels per day capacity. It is building a 300,000 barrels per day refinery in Paradip in the eastern state of Orissa. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)