SINGAPORE May 28 Mercuria bought a spot naphtha cargo from India after an absence of nearly four months, traders said on Monday, at a time when demand for the product is weak.

Mercuria, which has not bought any Indian spot cargoes since January, will be lifting a 35,000-tonne cargo from India's MRPL on June 13-15 from New Mangalore port at premiums of about $21 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

The premiums paid were nearly 38 percent lower compared to what MRPL had fetched for a cargo sold to Norwegian refiner Statoil on May 14 at $34 a tonne.

"Premiums had came down quite quickly," said a trader.

Traders said the drop in premiums was due to falling demand as some crackers in South Korea and Thailand start to cut runs from the end of May.

Separately, PetroChina snapped up a 70,000 tonnes of naphtha from India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) but the premiums were not immediately known.

PetroChina will lift a cargo from Kochi port on June 29 to July 2 and another parcel for June 28-30 lifting from Mumbai port. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)