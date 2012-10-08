SINGAPORE Oct 8 India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd sold a November naphtha cargo to
PetroDiamond at $34-$35 per tonne above Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis, reflecting persistently firm
premiums, traders said on Monday.
The 35,000-tonne cargo, scheduled for Nov. 7-9 loading from
New Mangalore, was sold on Friday.
MRPL had previously sold four cargoes totalling 140,000
tonnes for October loading at premiums ranging from $35 per
tonne to $46 per tonne.
"FOB premiums are still going strong. I think people are
still short of cargoes," said a Singapore-based trader.
India's October naphtha exports have recovered to above
750,000 tonnes versus less than 550,000 tonnes in September.
Europe, on the other hand, had reduced its October exports
to Asia to around 450,000 tonnes versus 800,000 tonnes last
month.
