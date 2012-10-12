SINGAPORE Oct 12 India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd sold 35,000 tonnes of mid-November
naphtha to Unipec at about $39-$40 per tonne above Middle East
quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, up 14-15 percent from a
previous sale, traders said on Friday.
The cargo is scheduled for Nov. 13-15 loading from New
Mangalore port. MRPL had previously sold similar volumes but for
Nov. 7-9 loading from the same port to PetroDiamond at $34-$35 a
tonne premiums.
Traders could be covering their short supply positions and
other than India, there were limited spot sale outlets to turn
to in Asia.
India remains the key spot exporter of naphtha but its
September exports fell to more than a three-year low of less
than 550,000 tonnes before recovering to above 800,000 tonnes in
October.
