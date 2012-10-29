SINGAPORE Oct 29 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold a total of 60,000 tonnes of naphtha and gasoline for November, with premiums for the former slightly higher while those for motor fuel dived, traders said on Monday.

The gasoline market has been heading downwards on sufficient supplies and off-peak demand.

This resulted in MRPL having to sell the 25,000-tonne 92-octane gasoline cargo for Nov. 24-26 loading to Total from New Mangalore at a premium of $1.40 a barrel to Middle East 95-octane quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

This was sharply down from $3.00 a barrel premium it had previously received for an October cargo.

As for naphtha, the 35,000-tonne cargo for Nov. 26-28 loading was sold to PetroDiamond at premiums of about $43 a tonne to Middle East quotes on an FOB basis, about 3.5 percent higher compared to a recent Nov. 17-19 cargo sold to Unipec.

Naphtha supplies remained tight despite huge volumes of Western naphtha coming to Asian shores.

This was because the naphtha grades that were arriving in November were mostly of the heavier grades, which are not suitable for cracking into ethylene and propylene, the key raw materials needed for plastics.

Separately, India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has sold 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for Nov. 25-30 loading from Mumbai to Total in the low $30s a tonne level to Middle East quotes on an FOB basis. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Jijo Jacob)