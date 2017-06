SINGAPORE Nov 12 Indian Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) has sold 35,000 tonnes naphtha for Dec. 11-13 loading from New Mangalore to Marubeni at a record high of $50-$51 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Tight prompt naphtha supplies and strong demand have benefited sellers for most of this year.

MRPL, however, failed to sell two cargoes last Friday for January and February 2013, and the state-owned refiner has now issued a new tender offering another three cargoes totalling 105,000 tonnes for December 2012 to February 2013 loading.

The tender closes on Nov. 15, with bids to stay valid until Nov. 16.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)