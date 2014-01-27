SINGAPORE Jan 27 India's Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemical Corp (MRPL) has sold a naphtha cargo for Feb. 26-28 loading from New Mangalore to Japan's Marubeni at around $36.50 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said.

The premium for the 35,000-tonne cargo was higher compared with the $35 a tonne MRPL got in a recent sale to Unipec for a cargo loading on Feb. 16-18.

Despite large volumes of naphtha scheduled to arrive in February from Europe and the Mediterranean, traders said supplies ahead were still expected to be relatively tight.

India's supplies have been consistently low at below 600,000 tonnes a month since September.

Late last week, MRPL's parent company Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) had cancelled a sale of 35,000 tonnes scheduled for Feb. 18-19 loading from Hazira due to production problems caused by gas shortage.

ONGC had earlier sold a cargo out of Hazira for Feb. 5-6 loading to Vitol which will likely be unaffected, traders said.

Separately, MRPL had sold 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for March 6-8 loading from New Mangalore to BP at a discount of 40 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on an FOB basis, unchanged from a previous deal between MRPL and BP for a cargo lifting in late February. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)