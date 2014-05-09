SINGAPORE May 9 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold a naphtha cargo for June 20-22 loading from New Mangalore to Marubeni at about $44 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Friday.

This made it the highest premium MRPL had fetched in slightly more than a year. The last time it had garnered a higher premium was when it sold a 35,000-tonne cargo for May 10-12, 2013 loading, also to Marubeni at about $48 a tonne premium.

Traders said MRPL has sold 50,000 tonnes this time instead of the usual 35,000 tonnes, but the reason behind MRPL's larger cargo was not immediately known.

This is likely the first time MRPL had offered a cargo of long-range vessel size, traders said.

Asian demand for naphtha has been firm but supplies from India has fallen below 500,000 tonnes each for April and May shipments due to refinery maintenance. Offers for June cargoes from India has been slow, with only MRPL having done a spot sale this week for next month shipment.

India's monthly average exports in 2013 were about 660,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anand Basu)