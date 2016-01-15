SINGAPORE Jan 15 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold a naphtha cargo at about $14 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB), traders said on Friday, making this the lowest premium fetched for a naphtha cargo in about a year.

MRPL sold the 35,000-tonne cargo late on Thursday for Feb. 19-21 loading from New Mangalore to Petro-Diamond and this came

at a time when ample supplies were weighing on sentiment.

Premiums for spot cargoes scheduled for second-half February delivery to South Korea have already flipped into discounts this week for the first time since early November.

Ample supplies following a record volume of 2.2 million tonnes of naphtha arriving in Asia this month from Europe, the Mediterranean and the U.S. against a monthly average of 1.7 million tonnes in 2015 have hit sellers.

At least another 1.7 million tonnes were provisionally booked for February arrival despite the large volumes this month.

India's January total shipments at more than 650,000 tonnes were also higher than the monthly average in 2015 at about 550,000 tonnes due to high refinery runs. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anand Basu)