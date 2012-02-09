NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE Feb 9 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd. (MRPL) has sold a March naphtha cargo at a premium of about $44 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board basis, the highest premium the refiner has got so far, a trade source said on Thursday.

The 35,000-tonne cargo for March 16-18 from Mangalore port in southern India has been awarded to trader Itochu, the source, who did not wish to be identified, said.

Premiums for naphtha has surged as supplies from India and Gulf are restricted due to refinery maintenance and Europe has no surplus barrels to ship to Asia on refinery closures caused by monetary losses.

In its previous tender for March 9-11 lifting MRPL got a premium of $34 a tonnes.

Previously MRPL's naphtha cargo fetched a highest premium of about $34.50/ tonne when it sold a June 2011 lifting cargo to PetroChina last year, according to Reuters' data. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI and Seng Li Peng in SINGAPORE; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)