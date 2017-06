SINGAPORE, Sept 7 India's Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to Unipec at a record high price of about $46 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Friday.

The cargo is scheduled for Oct. 11-13 loading from New Mangalore and the sale came at a time where prompt supplies were tight.

In February, MRPL has sold a late March cargo, also to Unipec at premiums of $45 a tonne. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)