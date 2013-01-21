NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE Jan 21 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will delay some of its January naphtha shipments due to logistics problems caused by an emergency shutdown of a secondary unit, a company source said on Monday.

A hydrocracker was shut down from Dec. 27 to Jan. 8, the source said, leading to large stockpiles of vacuum gas oil (VGO), which is commonly used as feedstock.

"We had to reduce throughput as crude processing gives 20 percent each of naphtha and VGO," the source said, adding that naphtha output was affected due to this reduction.

He said MRPL had to change its crude mix as it is facing difficulties in discharging 1 million barrels of West African Zaffiro crude given that its single point mooring facility has not started up as initially planned.

As a result, MRPL may have temporarily obtained a lower naphtha yield, the company source said, adding the plant is now operating at about full capacity.

MRPL operates a 300,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant in southern India and it usually exports three to four cargoes of naphtha a month, each at 35,000 tonnes (about 315,000 barrels).

It has already sold four cargoes of naphtha for January loading, of which three went to Total and one cargo to Petro-Diamond.

It was not immediately clear if the earlier cargoes scheduled for Jan. 7-9 and Jan. 14-16 were affected. But the cargoes scheduled for lifting this week and next week will be delayed by a few days to a week, traders said.

The delay is untimely as Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has limited cargoes in January following a fire at its storage terminal in Hazira.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has also cancelled selling a cargo due to domestic demand.

"This is bullish news for the market," said a North Asian trader on MRPL delaying its naphtha cargoes.

The Asian naphtha margin hit a seven-session high on Monday at $134.25 a tonne. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Seng Li Peng, Jessica Jaganathan and Randy Fabi; editing by Miral Fahmy)