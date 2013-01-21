NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE Jan 21 India's Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will delay some of its
January naphtha shipments due to logistics problems caused by an
emergency shutdown of a secondary unit, a company source said on
Monday.
A hydrocracker was shut down from Dec. 27 to Jan. 8, the
source said, leading to large stockpiles of vacuum gas oil
(VGO), which is commonly used as feedstock.
"We had to reduce throughput as crude processing gives 20
percent each of naphtha and VGO," the source said, adding that
naphtha output was affected due to this reduction.
He said MRPL had to change its crude mix as it is facing
difficulties in discharging 1 million barrels of West African
Zaffiro crude given that its single point mooring facility has
not started up as initially planned.
As a result, MRPL may have temporarily obtained a lower
naphtha yield, the company source said, adding the plant is now
operating at about full capacity.
MRPL operates a 300,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant in
southern India and it usually exports three to four cargoes of
naphtha a month, each at 35,000 tonnes (about 315,000 barrels).
It has already sold four cargoes of naphtha for January
loading, of which three went to Total and one cargo to
Petro-Diamond.
It was not immediately clear if the earlier cargoes
scheduled for Jan. 7-9 and Jan. 14-16 were affected. But the
cargoes scheduled for lifting this week and next week will be
delayed by a few days to a week, traders said.
The delay is untimely as Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has limited
cargoes in January following a fire at its storage terminal in
Hazira.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has also cancelled
selling a cargo due to domestic demand.
"This is bullish news for the market," said a North Asian
trader on MRPL delaying its naphtha cargoes.
The Asian naphtha margin hit a seven-session high on Monday
at $134.25 a tonne.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Seng Li Peng, Jessica Jaganathan and
Randy Fabi; editing by Miral Fahmy)