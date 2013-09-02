SINGAPORE, Sept 2 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has sold a September naphtha cargo at about $21 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Monday, its lowest premium in more than a year.

MRPL sold the 35,000-tonne cargo with 70 percent paraffin content for Sept. 22-24 loading from New Mangalore on late Friday to oil major Shell, traders said.

The last time premiums for an MRPL cargo were lower than $21 was last year, when it sold two July cargoes at a premium of $14 to Middle East quotes, Reuters data showed.

Shell on Friday also bought 35,000 tonnes of naphtha from MRPL parent Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) for Sept. 22-24 loading from Mumbai at a premium of about $19 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis, traders said.

Ample supplies have been weighing on premiums the last few weeks as Western cargoes flood into Asia. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue)