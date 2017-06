SINGAPORE, April 18 Indian Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will ship 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to South Korea's top refiner SK Energy on Wednesday, or latest by Thursday, traders said on Wednesday.

The cargo was initially scheduled to be shipped out on April 14-16 from New Mangalore port, but was slightly delayed as MRPL had to shut two-thirds of its plant last week due to a water shortage. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)