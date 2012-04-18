(Adds comments; details)

SINGAPORE, April 18 Indian Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will ship 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to South Korea's top refiner SK Energy by Wednesday or Thursday, delayed only slightly due to an outage at MRPL's refinery, traders said.

Traders had expected the cargo, initially scheduled to be shipped out on April 14-16, to be delayed by up to a week as MRPL had to shut down two-thirds of its 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant last week due to a water shortage.

"But the shipment is taking place earlier than expected," a trader said on Wednesday.

The operations of MRPL, a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corp., were hit as local authorities initially reduced and then stopped water supply to the plant from the nearby Nethravathi river from Wednesday last week.

It was unclear when MRPL would be able to resolve the water supply crunch.

But traders said MRPL, which exports up to three cargoes of naphtha a month, has inventories to cover the volumes sold to the South Korean buyer previously at premiums of about $39 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board basis.

Naphtha supplies are currently tight due to reduced export volumes from India this month as Reliance lowered exports following a maintenance in a massive crude unit.

Europe has also limited its supplies to Asia as the West was using more of its naphtha to blend with gasoline to meet demand. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)