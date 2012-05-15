GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares muted after Comey testimony; euro dips after ECB
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
SINGAPORE May 15 Norwegian oil firm Statoil bought 35,000 tonnes of naphtha from India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) in a rare move, traders said on Tuesday.
The cargo is scheduled for June 5-7 loading from New Mangalore port and Statoil paid premiums of about $34 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for it.
"This is likely the first time Statoil has won a spot tender to buy a MRPL cargo," said a trader. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
DOHA, June 8 Qatar vowed on Thursday to ride out the isolation imposed on it by fellow Arab states over its alleged support for terrorism and said it would not compromise its sovereignty over foreign policy to resolve the region's biggest diplomatic crisis in years.