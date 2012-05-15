SINGAPORE May 15 Norwegian oil firm Statoil bought 35,000 tonnes of naphtha from India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) in a rare move, traders said on Tuesday.

The cargo is scheduled for June 5-7 loading from New Mangalore port and Statoil paid premiums of about $34 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for it.

"This is likely the first time Statoil has won a spot tender to buy a MRPL cargo," said a trader. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Richard Pullin)