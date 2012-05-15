* Buys 35,000 tonnes from India's MRPL - traders

* Cargo scheduled for June 5-7 loading from New Managlore port

* Paid premiums of about $34 a tonnes to Middle East quotes FOB (Adds details)

SINGAPORE, May 15 Norwegian oil firm Statoil bought 35,000 tonnes of naphtha from India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), traders said on Tuesday, in a rare move reflecting that the European refiner could be in need of prompt supplies.

The cargo is scheduled for June 5-7 loading from New Mangalore port and Statoil paid premiums of about $34 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for it.

"This is likely the first time Statoil has won a spot tender to buy a MRPL cargo," said a trader.

Statoil occasionally brings in naphtha from Europe to supply to Asia. It also has a contract to lift barrels from the Middle East.

"Statoil may have already sold their European barrels to Asia and now decides to buy regional cargoes to cover their position," said a Singapore-based trader.

Technically, the economics of bringing in European cargoes to Asia are still workable, but it takes a longer time to transport the barrels to the region.

Compared to a month ago, Asian naphtha demand has weakened while supplies are increasing as refinery units resume operations following maintenance and outages.

These weaker fundamentals have weighed on premiums.

MRPL had previously fetched $41 a tonne for a May cargo, or about 17 percent higher than the sale of its June cargo to Statoil. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Ed Davies)