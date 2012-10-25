SINGAPORE Oct 25 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) may cut its naphtha exports from Hazira by two-thirds to 35,000 tonnes in November compared to October due to an upcoming maintenance at a single point mooring (SPM) area, trade sources said on Thursday.

"There's a maintenance that will take place at the SPM from Oct. 30 to Nov. 15. That would affect its exports for next month. They may be able to export one cargo for second-half November loading," said one of the sources.

A SPM is a loading/discharging buoy for tankers.

ONGC usually exports 2-3 cargoes, each of 35,000 tonnes, out of Hazira. It sold three cargoes for October loading. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)