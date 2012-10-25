(Adds comments; details)

SINGAPORE Oct 25 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) may cut its naphtha exports from Hazira by two-thirds to 35,000 tonnes in November compared to October due to pending maintenance at a single point mooring (SPM) area, trade sources said on Thursday.

"There's a maintenance that will take place at the SPM from Oct. 30 to Nov. 15. That would affect its exports for next month. They may be able to export one cargo for second-half November loading," said one of the sources.

A SPM is a loading/discharging buoy for tankers.

ONGC usually exports 2-3 cargoes, each of 35,000 tonnes, out of Hazira. It sold three cargoes for October loading.

ONGC also exports naphtha from Mumbai port, where it usually exports one 35,000-tonne cargo per month.

"ONGC may rail its Hazira naphtha to JNPT, Mumbai, and export the naphtha from there instead. Or it may sell the Hazira naphtha to domestic buyers," said the same source, who added that it has yet to be determined what decision ONGC will make.

But two traders expect ONGC to export one Hazira cargo from Mumbai.

"So there could be two naphtha cargoes of Hazira origin in November," said another trade source.

This is not the first time this year that Hazira has carried out maintenance at an SPM, owned by Reliance Industries, operator of the world's largest refinery in western India.