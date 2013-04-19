(Adds BPCL's sale to Glencore)

SINGAPORE, April 19 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sold an early May naphtha cargo to Japan's Marubeni at about $41 a tonne premium, making this the lowest price the state-owned company has received for a Mumbai cargo in about four months, traders said on Friday.

ONGC also exports naphtha out of Hazira.

The 35,000-tonne cargo sold to Marubeni is scheduled for May 2-3 loading from Mumbai and the premium is pegged to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Separately, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) also saw its premium diving after selling 11,000 tonnes of naphtha for May 6-10 lifting from Haldia port to Glencore at premiums in the low $20s level to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

This is down nearly 48 percent from a sale of a March cargo to Unipec. It is unclear if BPCL had sold any cargoes out of Haldia for April lifting.

Asia's naphtha premiums have been under pressure due to large volumes of European cargoes coming in next month.

But some unexpected spot purchases for May second-half cargoes from South Korean buyers helped reverse some of the losses in the Asian naphtha margin -- the premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into the light fuel.

The Asian naphtha margin was at $93.50 a tonne on April 18, up 14.2 percent from a week ago when the value was at an eight-month low. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Jijo Jacob and Muralikumar Anantharaman)