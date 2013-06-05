SINGAPORE, June 5 India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sold its first naphtha cargo for export from Visakhapatnam (Vizag) to Unipec, traders said on Wednesday.

The volumes were small at 3,000 tonnes to 5,000 tonnes, scheduled for June 16 to July 15 loading.

Traders added that Unipec will have to co-load the cargo with some other naphtha volumes to fill a full medium-range tanker which can range from 25,000 to 45,000 deadweight tonnes.

The premium paid was not immediately known.

Unipec had on the same day bought 11,000 tonnes of naphtha for June 16-20 loading from Haldia from Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) at a premium of $10 to $12 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)