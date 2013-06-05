BRIEF-Poly Medicure approved allotment of bonus shares
* Says approved allotment of bonus equity in the ratio of 1:1 to members holding shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ntOP3Y) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 5 India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sold its first naphtha cargo for export from Visakhapatnam (Vizag) to Unipec, traders said on Wednesday.
The volumes were small at 3,000 tonnes to 5,000 tonnes, scheduled for June 16 to July 15 loading.
Traders added that Unipec will have to co-load the cargo with some other naphtha volumes to fill a full medium-range tanker which can range from 25,000 to 45,000 deadweight tonnes.
The premium paid was not immediately known.
Unipec had on the same day bought 11,000 tonnes of naphtha for June 16-20 loading from Haldia from Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) at a premium of $10 to $12 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)
March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Mar 27) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% ----------------------------------------