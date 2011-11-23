SINGAPORE Nov 23 India's Oil & Natural
Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) sold a second cargo for December loading
from Hazira to Total at marginally higher premiums, traders said
on Wednesday.
ONGC sold the 35,000 tonnes for Dec. 17-18 loading at
premiums of $17.00-$18.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
It had on Nov. 17 sold to Unipec similar volumes for Dec.
7-8 loading from the same port at about $17.00 a tonne.
ONGC usually exports 1-3 naphtha cargoes a month, depending
on domestic demand and production.
Current naphtha sentiment has been week due to reduced
cracker runs in Taiwan, Japan and pockets of Southeast Asia.
Cracks, the premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent
crude, were at $59.07 a tonne premium on Tuesday versus an
average of $117.65 a tonne premium for January to October this
year.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)