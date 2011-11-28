SINGAPORE Nov 28 India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) sold 35,000 tonnes of December naphtha to Cargill at about $11.00 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, higher than a November sale, traders said on Monday.

ONGC sold the 35,000-tonne cargo for Dec. 24-25 loading from Mumbai late Friday when physical timespreads turned positive for the first time in two weeks as sellers were eyeing January spot demand from North Asian petrochemical makers.

The premium fetched was higher compared to a cargo sold to Mercuria for Nov. 23-24 loading from the same port at $9.00 a tonne premium.

ONGC has an outstanding tender to sell 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Dec. 29-30 loading from Hazira.

The tender is to be awarded on Dec. 1. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)