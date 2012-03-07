SINGAPORE, March 7 India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has resumed exports from Hazira port, which was shut down for a month for maintenance, and sold a cargo to China's Unipec, traders said on Wednesday.

ONGC sold the 35,000-tonne cargo for March 25-26 loading to the Chinese trading firm at premiums of $45.00-$46.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

This came shortly after it sold similar volumes, also to Unipec, but with the cargo lifting from Mumbai terminal at record premiums of $59.50 a tonne.

ONGC usually exports 1-3 naphtha cargoes a month through the Hazira terminal and another 1-3 parcels a month via Mumbai port, but maintenance works at the port had affected exports.

