SINGAPORE, March 7 India's Oil & Natural
Gas Corp (ONGC) has resumed exports from Hazira port, which was
shut down for a month for maintenance, and sold a cargo to
China's Unipec, traders said on Wednesday.
ONGC sold the 35,000-tonne cargo for March 25-26 loading to
the Chinese trading firm at premiums of $45.00-$46.00 a tonne to
Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
This came shortly after it sold similar volumes, also to
Unipec, but with the cargo lifting from Mumbai terminal at
record premiums of $59.50 a tonne.
ONGC usually exports 1-3 naphtha cargoes a month through the
Hazira terminal and another 1-3 parcels a month via Mumbai port,
but maintenance works at the port had affected exports.
