SINGAPORE May 18 India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sold a naphtha cargo to Idemitsu at about $27.50 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, making this its lowest premium since January, traders said on Friday.

The 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled for June 12-13 loading from Mumbai.

When compared to its most recent sale of a May cargo, also to Idemitsu, the current premiums are down by nearly 38 percent. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)