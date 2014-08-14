SINGAPORE Aug 14 India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp sold a September naphtha cargo to Gunvor at about $14.50 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the lowest sales premium for the refiner in over two years, traders said on Thursday.

ONGC sold the 35,000-tonne cargo late on Wednesday to the trading house for Sept. 5-6 loading from Hazira. It has come at a time of high supplies as Europe is expected to ship its excess into Asia as gasoline demand weakens in the West.

Naphtha is also used as a gasoline blend stock apart from being cracked into petrochemicals.

The stubbornly high stocks have caused spot prices in South Korea to plunge, with prices flipping into a discount for the first time since October last year.

ONGC also exports naphtha from Mumbai. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)