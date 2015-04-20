SINGAPORE, April 20 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has sold a May naphtha cargo at about $25 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, down nearly 11 percent and 33 percent versus two April cargoes it sold from Hazira, traders said on Monday.

The buyer of the 34,500-tonne cargo for May 4-5 loading from Hazira could be Total but this could not be confirmed as sellers and buyers usually do not comment on their deals, traders added.

The fresh premium ONGC has garnered for the Hazira cargo reflected a softer sentiment as talk of high volumes of naphtha arriving in Asia next month from Europe/the Mediterranean have dragged prices down.

ONGC had previously sold two April cargoes out of Hazira at premiums of $37 and at least $28 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis respectively.

It also exports naphtha from Mumbai. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)