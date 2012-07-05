SINGAPORE, July 5 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and its subsidiary, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), saw a surge in July naphtha sales premiums, as limited European exports to Asia boosted prices, traders said on Thursday.

ONGC sold a 35,000-tonne naphtha cargo for July 24-25 loading from Hazira to South Korea's top refiner, SK Energy, at premiums of about $27 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

This was up by nearly 40 percent compared to a previous sale of a July cargo to Gunvor.

MRPL sold 35,000 tonnes for July 28-30 loading from New Mangalore to Arcadia at premiums of about $23 a tonne, up by about 28-65 percent on three other cargoes MRPL sold for July.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Ed Davies)