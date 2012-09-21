SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Norway's Statoil ASA has
bought a naphtha cargo from India's Mangalore Refinery
Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), the second purchase in four months,
at premiums of about $35 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
The premiums of the 35,000-tonne cargo, scheduled for Oct.
18-20 loading from New Mangalore port, were between 20-32
percent down compared two cargoes MRPL sold for first-half
October lifting.
Naphtha supplies from India are increasing as plant
maintenance at Vizag, Mumbai and Chennai are due to be completed
by this month.
Statoil had in May bought a 35,000-tonne cargo from MRPL for
June 5-7 loading at premiums of about $34 a tonne.
