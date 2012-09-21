SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Norway's Statoil ASA has bought a naphtha cargo from India's Mangalore Refinery Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), the second purchase in four months, at premiums of about $35 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

The premiums of the 35,000-tonne cargo, scheduled for Oct. 18-20 loading from New Mangalore port, were between 20-32 percent down compared two cargoes MRPL sold for first-half October lifting.

Naphtha supplies from India are increasing as plant maintenance at Vizag, Mumbai and Chennai are due to be completed by this month.

Statoil had in May bought a 35,000-tonne cargo from MRPL for June 5-7 loading at premiums of about $34 a tonne. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Ed Davies)