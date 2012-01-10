SINGAPORE Jan 10 India's Reliance Industries has sold a February naphtha cargo at around $27 to $28 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, reflecting a 35 to 40 percent spike in prices versus a cargo it sold for January, traders said on Tuesday.

The deal was done privately, and the 55,000 tonne cargo is to be lifted from Sikka on Feb. 5-10, they added.

Strong market sentiment driven by tighter supplies due to upcoming refinery maintenance and a lack of new Western exports to the East have turned the market in favour of sellers.

Reliance will be shutting a 290,000 barrel per day (bpd) CDU for maintenance next month for about three weeks, and this will be followed by maintenance by SK Energy and GS Caltex in March in South Korea.

Taiwan's Formosa will also be shutting its CDUs in stages.

The private operator of the world's largest refinery usually sells an average of 180,000-200,000 tonnes of naphtha a month.

It had sold around 110,000 tonnes for January loading, of which one 55,000 tonne cargo for Jan. 5-10 loading from Sikka was probably sold to Shell at premiums of about $20 a tonne, traders said. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Jane Baird)