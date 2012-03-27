SINGAPORE, March 27 India's Reliance has sold
around 55,000 tonnes of April naphtha to Vitol at premiums of
about $41 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis, down nearly 27-30 percent from a previous sale, traders
said on Tuesday.
The cargo is to be lifted from Sikka port on April 10-15.
Cracker outages in South Korea and Japan and easing tight
supplies from India have weighed on prices, although current FOB
premiums are still sharply higher than what they were at the
start of the year.
This is because ongoing refinery maintenance in the Middle
East have curbed supplies coming to Asia.
India on the other hand has restored its naphtha exports to
above 800,000 tonnes for March lifting after February exports
fell to a five-month low on refinery and port maintenance.
Reliance had previously sold 75,000 tonnes of naphtha to
Trafigura at premiums of about $57 a tonne.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)