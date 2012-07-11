SINGAPORE, July 11 Indian Reliance Industries
has renewed a quarterly contract with Qatar to buy 50,000 tonnes
of gas-to-liquid (GTL) naphtha for August-October loading,
traders said on Wednesday.
The premium was fixed at about $25.00 a tonne to Middle East
quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
Reliance, which also exports naphtha made from crude, will
be buying the two cargoes over the three-month period from Oryx.
Qatar has another GTL plant at Pearl.
The country's government gave Tasweeq the right to sell
around 1 million tonnes per year of GTL naphtha from Oryx and
Pearl, raising Tasweeq's total naphtha sales volumes to 7.5
million tpy.
Traders said Reliance, which has been holding the quarterly
contract with Qatar this year, will likely feed the GTL naphtha
into its crackers which produce petrochemical products such as
ethylene and propylene, used to make plastics.
GTL naphtha gives a very high yield of ethylene, said a
trader.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)