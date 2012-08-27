SINGAPORE Aug 27 India's Reliance Industries is expected to skip spot naphtha shipment next month, which would be the second time this year the firm did not offer spot cargoes due to better gasoline margins compared to naphtha, traders said on Monday.

Naphtha can be sold or reformed into gasoline if the returns from the latter are higher.

The privately run refiner, which operates the world's largest refining complex in western India, had exported a monthly average of about 120,000 tonnes of naphtha between January and June this year.

It had skipped exports in July due to stronger gasoline margins compared to naphtha.

"Reliance is expected to skip September naphtha exports because the returns from gasoline compared to naphtha are still strong," said a trader.

The move comes at a time when Europe is expected to limit its cargoes for October arrival in Asia due to refinery maintenance and firm gasoline demand.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)