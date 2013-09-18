SINGAPORE, Sept 18 India's privately run Reliance Industries has sold a total of 110,000 tonnes of naphtha for October loading from Sikka, double the volumes it indicated in a tender, traders said on Wednesday.

The cargoes, each at 55,000 tonnes, were sold to a European trader and a Japanese trader.

Premiums were in the low $20s a tonne to $25 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

These were higher than the average premium of nearly $20 a tonne it had fetched for three cargoes sold for September loading.

State-owned Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), on the other hand, sold a 35,000-tonne cargo for Oct. 17-19 loading from New Mangalore to Marubeni at a premium of about $27.50 a tonne to Middle East quotes on an FOB basis.

This was steady compared to the average premium it had received previously for two October cargoes sold to Petrodiamond and Idemitsu.

The naphtha market is expected to remain choppy.

Naphtha margins made a dramatic upward swing to a six-month high on Monday to nearly $129.80 a tonne but fell the day after to $125.85 a tonne as traders said that eastbound cargoes arriving in Asia in November may not be as low as earlier expected. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)